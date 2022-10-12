Rakul Preet Singh is getting married to Jackky Bhagnani

Advertisement
Articles
  • Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will marry in 2023.
  • Jackky’s father is a wealthy movie producer who will go over and above for his son’s celebrations.
  • The month or day is not yet set.
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are developing their connection further. According to a source, the lovely couple has decided to be married.

“Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (They will become man and wife in 2023. They both believe in the institurion of marriage)” a source stated.

The two families involved have already had the basic talk that shaadi ki tayiyariyyan shuru ki jaye, however the month or day is not yet set. Jackky’s father, Vashu Bhagnani, is a wealthy movie producer who will go over and above for his son’s celebrations. Yes, it will be a significant event.

Rakul Preet’s brother, Aman, when contacted let the cat (almost) out of the bag. He said, “Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship. Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals.”

