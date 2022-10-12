Rakul Preet Singh explains why celebs don’t talk about their relationships
Currently, images from the actress’s party from Runway 34 are trending on social media. Dino Morea, Orhan Awatramani, and a few other celebrities were also seen at the gathering.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attend Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday party.
Rakul uploaded pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations. “What’s a birthday without a mouthful of cake,” she asked, adding laughing and red love emojis. “Great faces on a happy day,” Arjun said in the caption of the group shot that he also uploaded. Birthday greetings. @rakulpreet I hope the day and cake were enjoyable for you. Rakul wore a chic black-and-white minidress with knee-high boots for it. Malaika wore leggings, a leather jacket, boots, and a black bralette with a print. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a blue jacket over a white T-shirt.
Relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
For a time now, Arjun and Malaika have been dating. They made their romance official in 2019 and have been in the spotlight ever since. The couple’s undeniable chemistry and openness to expressing their affection for one another never fail to capture people’ attention.
