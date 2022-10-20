Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez love her ex-Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez love her ex-Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez love her ex-Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez love her ex-Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber

Advertisement
  • Selena and Hailey “talked for quite some time” at the Academy Museum Gala.
  • The pair got “real with each other.”
  • Selena has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin.
Advertisement

Selena Gomez “talked for quite some time” with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at their reunion.

The famous news source reported that the pair got “real with each other” at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Tyrell Hampton’s photos of the Only Murders in the Building star and model smiling and embracing went viral.

The photographs ended rumours of a breach between the two ladies over their amorous interest in Peaches.

The source revealed, “Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now.”

She told her this, “Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin.”

Advertisement

“There is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest,” The insider continued.

Hailey, the source claimed, “knows she has her whole life in front of her and she doesn’t want this false narrative to continue forever.”

The source said, “Hailey thought it was really lovely being able to put this behind them.” The model doesn’t want controversy.

Also Read

Justin Bieber spotted dining alone after Helen, Selena Gomez end feud
Justin Bieber spotted dining alone after Helen, Selena Gomez end feud

Justin Bieber was spotted alone at The Nice Guy restaurant in West...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zunaira Inam dislikes the way Pakistani women are portrayed in Bollywood
Zunaira Inam dislikes the way Pakistani women are portrayed in Bollywood
Cheat Code's new album,
Cheat Code's new album, "One Night in Nashville," marks their entry into the country music genre  
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story