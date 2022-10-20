Selena Gomez love her ex-Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber

Selena and Hailey “talked for quite some time” at the Academy Museum Gala.

The pair got “real with each other.”

Selena has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez “talked for quite some time” with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at their reunion.

The famous news source reported that the pair got “real with each other” at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Tyrell Hampton’s photos of the Only Murders in the Building star and model smiling and embracing went viral.

The photographs ended rumours of a breach between the two ladies over their amorous interest in Peaches.

The source revealed, “Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now.”

She told her this, “Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin.”

Advertisement

“There is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest,” The insider continued.

Hailey, the source claimed, “knows she has her whole life in front of her and she doesn’t want this false narrative to continue forever.”

The source said, “Hailey thought it was really lovely being able to put this behind them.” The model doesn’t want controversy.

Also Read Justin Bieber spotted dining alone after Helen, Selena Gomez end feud Justin Bieber was spotted alone at The Nice Guy restaurant in West...