Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India’s win against Pakistan

After India defeated Pakistan in Sunday’s T20 World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, actor Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic.

He used Twitter to express his congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team as a whole.

Virat’s match-winning performance on Sunday became a hot topic on social media.

“So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now,” he wrote. Shah Rukh played a hockey coach in Chak De India who was accused of disloyalty to the country. In the final scene, his team wins the match and he finally finds closure.

Fans of the actor where happy to finally get a tweet from him. “Virat Kohli century and his tweet aur kya chaiye,” tweeted one. “We want same comeback like Virat for you too Shahrukh,” wrote another. “Oh Jaan I just felt that you will tweet today after the match. Another World Cup started that too with an #INDvPAK match, have the sweetest memory of how it started, miss you at the stands but the winning chants scream remembers your name saying Chak De! India always,” read a tweet.

After a challenging 18 months for one of the biggest players in international cricket, Virat’s match-winning performance on Sunday became a hot topic on social media. He gave up the T20 captaincy last year after India’s poor World Cup campaign, which included a thumping by Pakistan. Then, he lost his position as ODI captain, and in January, he also gave up his Test captaincy. India is currently led by Rohit Sharma in all formats.



Shah Rukh most recently appeared in a leading role in the 2018 film Zero. In Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, he made his most recent appearance. Pathaan, a film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is one of his next projects. Additionally, he has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dhunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.