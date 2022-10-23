Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig’s dreamy pictures leave fans in awe

YouTuber and popular social media celebrity Shahveer Jafry. He’s popular on most social media. Shahveer married beautiful Ayesha Beig. Before marrying Shahveer, social media influencer Ayesha Beig was famous. Shahveer and Ayesha’s beautiful Instagram clips have a tremendous fan base. Ayesha Beig publishes many romantic Instagram photos and videos. Young Pakistani fashion designer Ayesha Beig.

Ayesha Beig has shared sweet moments with her hubby on social media recently. She posted her dreamy hubby photos. See her cute and intimate photos with Shahveer Jafry.

Advertisement

They got married in Lahore, and it was a big deal. Zaid Ali T, Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, and other well-known people from Pakistan were also at Shahveer Jafry’s wedding.

Also Read Shahveer Jafry and Wife Ayesha enjoys romantic getaway in Turkey Shahveer Jafry cuddling his wife in Turkey are getting a lot of...