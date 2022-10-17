Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty enjoys Sunday binge with her family

  • The actor Shilpa Shetty posted a photo of her family outing on Sunday.
  • At Shilpa’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai, the family spent their Sunday enjoying some sweet delicacies.
  • Many people expressed a variety of emotions in the comment box after watching the video.
The actor Shilpa Shetty posted a photo of her family outing on Sunday. She was photographed while out and about with Samisha and Viaan. Raj Kundra, who was wearing a mask in public, and her mother, Sunanda Shetty, also joined her.

At Shilpa’s restaurant Bastian in Mumbai, the family spent their Sunday enjoying some sweet delicacies. Shilpa writes, “Waffles with Crème Choc Mini Magnums, Caramel Doughnuts, Fried Ice-Cream, stacked Apple Strudel Crepes, Candy Floss Hitme cake These are a few of my favourite things…la la la…Chef Dhiraj spoiling me [email protected] Happy World food day Instafam. Eat with gratitude.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty topped several crepes with chocolate shots to start the video. The next scene shows Viaan breaking a piata cake while sitting next to his grandmother. Shilpa gave a close look at her dish while giggling and stated, “Just look at that. Guys, it’s World food day today and what’s better than to celebrate it with food and gratitude.” Raj Kundra wasn’t visible in the video.

Many people expressed a variety of emotions in the comment box after watching the video. One user commented, “Do you actually eat all that? Or just to show off ?”

Shilpa Shetty made her film debut again with Hungama 2 last year, but the movie failed to wow the public. Later, she played Avni in Nikamma. Together with Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Sethia made her Bollywood debut in the movie. The movie, however, did poorly at the ticket counters.
Shilpa has wrapped her filming for Sonal Joshi’s forthcoming flick Sukhee. She will also appear in the upcoming web series Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty. Additionally, Sidharth Malhotra appears in it, making it the director’s official OTT debut.

