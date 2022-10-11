Sonam Kapoor shares pictures of Vayu’s new clothes from a brand

Sonam Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her kid Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s new clothing on Instagram Stories.

On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child.

Sonam revealed that there were baby things in cartons in the image she posted on Tuesday.

On Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of clothing from the brand along with the caption, “Thank you @happyclouds.in these are beautiful, Vayu is going to look so cute.” Her picture was reposted by the label on their own Instagram Stories. As the family celebrated Vayu’s 1 month anniversary on September 20, Sonam recently published photos of the child on her social media accounts.

Sonam had previously posted a picture of Vayu’s new toys that had been given to them as part of a sweet baby hamper on Instagram earlier on Dussehra. Flowers and balloons in shades of blue, grey, and white were used to adorn the basket. The hamper had a cute plush giraffe, a green T-shirt, a striped black and white top and pants combo, and other items and toys, along with a banner with Vayu’s name in blue, to give it a special touch. The kids’ label revealed in a video they released on Instagram Stories that the gift was selected for Vayu’s first Dussehra celebrations.

In 2018, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married. On August 20, the couple gave birth to their first child; one month later, they revealed his name. Explaining the meaning and significance behind Vayu’s name, they said in an Instagram post, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”