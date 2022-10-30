Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone discusses iconic scene from film

Terrifier 2 was created with a third film in mind.

Director Damien Leone talked about how they considered making it even worse.

The movie wasn’t graded, so there were some restrictions on what could be done.

Damien Leone, the director of Terrifier 2, has talked about how a memorable sequence from the new movie could have been far worse.

He also discussed how the recent slasher was created with a third film in mind in a recent interview with Variety.

Art the Clown rips off a man’s pe*is in a particularly brutal sequence, and according to Leone, they debated making it even more horrifying before deciding their ideas went “too far” for the already explicit movie.

Even though the movie wasn’t graded, there were some restrictions on what could be done. Actor David Howard Thornton, who portrays the scary Art the Clown, came up with the terrible concept. Added Leone:

“Art the Clown likes to play with people’s entrails. There’s the scene where he cuts off a man’s penis. He could have taken it further. We had conversations of things he could do once he took the guy’s penis off. We explored those and joked about it, but then we said, ‘No, that’s way too far. That’s too distasteful.’ The ideas included, possibly making a balloon animal out of it, or something like that. But we absolutely can’t do that. It was actually David’s suggestion. We’re always trying to one-up each other and come up with sick things, but that was too far for me.”

Leone continued by describing how he wrote the movie with a third movie in the back of his mind. “I had a Part 3 in mind when writing Part 2. There are so many questions brought up in Part 2 that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I’m going into a Part 3. I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for Part 3, but it’s getting so big that it could potentially split into a Part 4 because I wouldn’t want to make another 2-hour and 20-minute movie. So we’ll see.”

Art the Clown returns to Miles County after being revived by a nefarious force to perform another Halloween night’s worth of nightmare-inducing antics.

He might have found his counterpart in Sienna Shaw, a youngster played by Lauren LaVera. Leone’s follow-up has made quite an amazing impression recently and even made it into mainstream media.

The response from the public has also been astounding, with Stephen King among those who praised the movie. The movie has so far made $5.91 million at the box office on a $250,000 budget.

The movie will play in cinemas for a fourth time over the Halloween weekend, and Screambox also offers a streaming version. See King’s tweet and the Terrifier 2 trailer in the section below.

TERRIFIER 2: Grossin’ you out old-school. Advertisement — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 20, 2022

Watch the trailer below:

