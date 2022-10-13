Advertisement
Articles
  • Yasir Hussain made fun of performers who opted out of Hum Awards in support of flood victims.
  • An Instagram user trolled him on Instagram.
  • Azfar Rehman was the only well-known actor to opt out publicly.
Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani actor and director. He recently made headlines for making fun of performers who claimed to miss the Hum Awards in support of flood victims. The Lahore Se Aagay hero wrote, “Jo actor(s) baqwas kar rahay hain ke wo khud nahi gaye, unko business class ticket nahi di. Maine chat parhi hai beta. (I have read the chats, the actors who are claiming utter rubbish that they skipped the award show themselves, weren’t provided with business class tickets.)”

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is c7144a77-26a3-4880-a978-fc4090754f0e.jpg

The famed actor was insulted by a netizen who labeled him “a barking dog and a flop actor” in a comment made under this article.

Yasir mocked the troll with, “MashaAllah language,” in response.

Hussain made his statement on performers who opted out of the awards ceremony after Azfar Rehman revealed on Instagram that he will not be attending the HUM Awards 2022 in Canada in order to show support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

The Aatish actor received appreciation from his peers in the business and online users for his kind deed.

According to him, he withdrew “by choice with due respect to the coveted event”.

“Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending the HUM Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category. I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief,” he wrote, adding the hashtag Pakistan Zindabad.

Ayesha Omar, Mehwish Hayat, Nadia Afgan, Ali Kazmi, Sadaf Kanwal, and Shagufta Ejaz were among the celebrities who commended Rehman for his position.

Social media users criticised the award show’s organisers and guests for their timing. Yasir Hussain, who has since thrown an indirect jab at Azfar, was one of these attendees.

Although Hussain didn’t specifically mention Rehman in his tweet, it is clear that Yasir has criticised him because Azfar is the only well-known actor to have done so publicly.

Yasir Hussain stated on Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf’s The Couple Show last year that Azfar believes he is a fantastic actor but he is unquestionably not.

One of the many inquiries made to Yasir requested him to mention an actor who believes he is a particularly skilled performance but is not.

The Lahore Se Aagay actor replied: “Azfar Rehman! Azfar thinks he is a very good actor but he isn’t a good actor at all.”

