Yellowstone & Lucky Brand Jeans are set to bring cowboy chic

Lucky Brand and the critically acclaimed Yellowstone are collaborating to infuse your daily life with cowboy style.

In one way or another, Kevin Costner, who portrays John Dutton on the popular television show Yellowstone, has taken over the entertainment of families everywhere.

But this latest partnership between Lucky Brand and the American television show that every parent watches features a great selection of “embellished denim jackets and shirts, jeans, hooded sweatshirts, tee shirts, outerwear, and more.”

This relationship is not only essential for ranchers everywhere and enthusiasts of Yellowstone, but it also serves a worthwhile purpose.

Members of the Compton Cowboys, an organization from Compton that uses horseback riding and equestrian culture to disseminate positive impact in their neighbourhood, are featured in the advertising campaign.

Additionally, the Compton Cowboys will receive a percentage of the sales from the joint venture between Yellowstone and Lucky Brand.

To be completely honest, seeing how fantastic the Compton Cowboys look in their Yellowstone-inspired garb will probably make you want to purchase your own own denim jack.

The collection was on sale on October 27, and between November 1 and November 30, 2022, $10 will be donated to Compton Jr. Equestrians for every item from the collection that is purchased.

The collection is available in shops and online at LuckyBrand, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $199 for sizes XS to XL.

According to Natalie Levy, CEO of Lucky Brand, “As an iconic American brand, this relationship with one of today’s most well-liked shows, Yellowstone, felt natural to our lucky devotees and will also help us reach new viewers.”

We’re thrilled to present some updated favourites that would feel right at home on the Dutton Ranch or as staple pieces in your wardrobe. Denim and lifestyle goods have long been integral to Lucky Brand’s DNA.

Levy isn’t the only one who is enthusiastic about the alliance, though. According to Jose Casto, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations for Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, “Partnering with Lucky, a brand based in Americana and self-expression, felt perfectly suited to the environment and characters on Yellowstone.”

The partnership’s guiding principles “beautifully realised in denim and lifestyle products that fans can wear to express their love of Yellowstone in the city, on the ranch, and everywhere in between.”

What a thrilling time to be a Yellowstone enthusiast.

See the Season 5 trailer for Yellowstone below, and learn more about the partnership:

The Compton Cowboys, a group of childhood friends from the Richland Farms of Compton who use horseback riding and equestrian culture to better their neighbourhood, are featured in the advertising campaign for the Lucky Brand x Yellowstone line.

The campaign honours what it means to be a cowboy today—a dedication to the community, a connection to the animals, and a desire for training in equestrian sports.

It was shot on location at the home ranch of their mentorship programme, Compton Jr. Equestrians.

Their mentorship programme provides adolescents with access to horses regardless of race or socioeconomic status and keeps young people off the streets and on the horses, which continues to have a beneficial impact on their life.

Through a donation based on the sale of the Yellowstone collection, Lucky Brand is pleased to support the goals of the Compton Cowboys.

Between November 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, Lucky Brand will donate $10 to Compton Jr. Equestrians for each Yellowstone product purchased online or in-store, up to a maximum donation of $50,000.

The collection will also be promoted through celebrity and influencer interaction, as well as through out-of-home, digital, social media, and in-store marketing, as well as a premiere event that will take place in New York City.

