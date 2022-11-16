Oscar-nominated actor says he feels like he’s completing a circle with Spider-Man: No Way Home “I didn’t anticipate more.

Andrew compared what he was “doing” to “getting over a romance.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a memorable superhero film. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire joined together as Spider-Man/Peter Parker owing to the multiverse plot. While Holland carried the film, Garfield felt no “pressure”

Andrew Garfield’s tenure as Spider-Man ended sooner than he intended when The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was cancelled, according to a British GQ interview. Oscar-nominated actor says he feels like he’s completing a circle with Spider-Man: No Way Home “I didn’t anticipate more. I was open to its outcome. Unfinished. What happened? How can I close the circle by myself?” Andrew compared what he was “doing” to “getting over a romance.” First, you “feel free and untethered” from that relationship, but then your ex calls “the hour following your first decent night’s sleep.”

Andrew Garfield: No Pressure No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home for Garfield “wonderful. I got to do a Spider-Man short with friends “Maguire and Holland. This time, Garfield felt no pressure “I felt relieved. Tom carried everything. His trilogy. Me and Tobey were there to support, have fun, and be as clever, imaginative, and stupid as possible.”

Garfield said, “I thought, ‘Oh crap, this will be interesting’ when we were three. This character has three owners. I suppose brotherhood came first. I believe that shows in our footage.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a “Spidey” spectacular.

