Billie Eilish responds to those Euphoria casting rumors

The seven-time Grammy winner was questioned about the most popular story that is presently circulating about her in her “Time Capsule” interview

She revealed she is in the third season of Euphoria

It wouldn’t be the singer’s first time working on the HBO show, after all.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish at East Highland High? Bitch, you better be joking.

The seven-time Grammy winner was questioned about the most popular story that is presently circulating about her in her “Time Capsule” interview series, which was published on November 28. She paused for a second before responding, “Oh, that I’m in the third season of Euphoria.”

Before you start picturing Billie and Rue (Zendaya) becoming buddies, the Happier Than Ever singer cut you off with, “That’s not true.”

Still, Billie’s statement that she would be open to the notion gives reason for optimism.

“I’d like to be!” she exclaimed. “Euphoria is f–kin’ fire.”

Though it might seem a little insane, Billie entering the world of Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Lexi (Maude Apatow) might not be as crazy as it seems. It wouldn’t be the singer’s first time working on the HBO show, after all.

Advertisement

Billie and Rosala collaborated on the song “Lo Vas a Olvidar” in January 2021, and it was included on the soundtrack for the adolescent drama’s debut season.

The song was used in the special “Part 2: Jules” episode, which focused on a therapy session Jules had over the holiday break.

The majority of the casting speculations appear to have started from a phoney Twitter account that mimicked the celebrity news site Pop Crave, which tweeted on August 27 that “Billie Eilish has been cast in #Euphoria season 3 as Nate Jacobs’ probable love interest.”

The tweet received 13.1k retweets and 70.5 likes.

Nothing beats a little teen angst.

Also Read ‘Really Inspired by This Person’ Billie Eilish to Jesse Rutherford For the first time ever, Billie Eilish is discussing her lover Jesse...

Advertisement