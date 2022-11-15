Advertisement
  • Brittany Snow stars in Christmas with the Campbells, directed by Clare Niederpruem and co-written by Barbara Kymlicka, Vince Vaughn, and Dan Lagana.
  • Shawn (Alex Moffat), Jesse Snow’s boyfriend, breaks up with her before the holidays.
  • “The film takes the structure of a typical holiday movie and rewrites it with subversive comedic dialogue to give the genre a new twist,” the press release says. “
Holidays are awkward, even with your ex’s family.

Brittany Snow stars in Christmas with the Campbells, directed by Clare Niederpruem and co-written by Barbara Kymlicka, Vince Vaughn, and Dan Lagana. Shawn (Alex Moffat), Jesse Snow’s boyfriend, breaks up with her before the holidays.

“The film takes the structure of a typical holiday movie and rewrites it with subversive comedic dialogue to give the genre a new twist,” the press release says. “It’s a traditional Christmas movie with a little bit of comedy naughtiness.”

Vaughn, who is 52, and Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in A Christmas Story, also make movies together under the name Wild West Picture Show Productions. Billingsley, who is 51, told that the movie is “kind of a Hallmark parody” that is “a little more rated R” than his upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas.

Vaughn will work on Christmas with the Campbells with Long, 44. The two have worked together in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) and The Break-Up (2006). Long told ComicBook.com that he’s spoken to Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller about developing a sequel to Dodgeball, which they starred in and Stiller produced.

Stiller told Long, “He’s nervous about doing a sequel to something so loved,” but he added, “Vince is very convincing, so I hope Vince can convince him with his idea.” Long: “It’s a hilarious notion, but I won’t reveal what it is.” Christmas with the Campbells hits theatres and AMC+ on Dec. 2.

