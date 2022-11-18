David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ poster has a Christmas Bite

The new image maintains the same aesthetic as the original.

The brand-new Dolby Cinemas poster for David Harbour’s Christmas horror Violent Night is now exclusively available.

The new image maintains the same aesthetic as the original, which featured Harbour as Santa smoking a candy cane and was unveiled back in September.

In the new image, Harbour is seen happily biting off the head of a delectable gingerbread cookie while the vintage Dolby logo is decorated with merry Christmas lights.

According to Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby, “We’re excited to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for Violent Night, an original thriller that you won’t want to miss in Dolby Cinema,”

“This is a holiday movie like you’ve never seen before, with stunning visuals that come to life with Dolby Vision and action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. We can’t wait for moviegoers to experience this film in Dolby Cinema.”

If the Violent Night teaser is any indicator, this is a holiday film you’ll want to see in a theatre. The cheery action thriller, which is helmed by Tommy Wirkola, follows Harbour’s jaded Santa, who is almost ready to give up on people after thousands of years of increasingly rapacious Christmas wishes.

But when Trudy Lightstone (played by Leah Brady) asks Santa Claus for assistance when her family is attacked on Christmas Eve, he might just rediscover his Christmas cheer.

Fans and critics are applauding the holiday romp, with early reviews describing it as a new Christmas classic. Violent Night was presented at NYCC and Collider staged a screening at Universal City Walk in California earlier this week. Others are praising the movie for its savage violence and its masterfully orchestrated battle scenes by Wirkola.

Beverley D’Angelo, who played Gertrude Lightstone in Christmas Vacation and who plays Trudy’s grandma, is also a cast member of Violent Night together with Harbour and Brady.

As Trudy’s parents, Alexis Louder and Alex Hassell play the lead roles, and Cam Gigandet and Edi Patterson play the other members of the Lightstone family.

John Leguizamo is the leader of the merry band of robbers holding Trudy’s family prisoner during the holidays. They are after the Lightstone fortune and are undoubtedly on the bad list.

When Violent Night premieres on December 2, Santa Claus will be arriving to a theatre near you.

