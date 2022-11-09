Janhvi Kapoor quips the ending of the superstar era

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and well-liked actresses of her generation.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and well-liked actresses of her generation. She has shown over and over that she is a good actress who can play any role convincingly on the big screen. Well, right now she’s enjoying the success of her new film Mili, which is about survival and also has key roles for Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi talked about how Bollywood’s changing culture is making filmmakers want to focus on stories instead of stars.

Janhvi Kapoor was questioned about the assumption that in the Instagram era, everyone is a celebrity. The actress stated that was real but not a problem. Janhvi: “My father told me how ladies would put sand in their hair as Rajesh Khanna’s automobile drove away. They wouldn’t do that now.” Janhvi said this was OK. She encouraged them to move audiences by telling tales. She thinks the openness a star promises may not be the same. She’s glad about the adjustment since it won’t encourage boring flicks. Instead, they’ll say, “That’s the hero, let’s produce a movie with that budget, and make a few jokes.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s nursing persona is Mili Naudiyal. She has a nursing degree and part-time café job. Trailer shows Mili’s father and lover. Janhvi gets caught in a mall cafe’s freezer. She uses duct tape to stay warm. Her family and boyfriend are also searching. Boney Kapoor is the film’s director.

She’s working on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Also, filming has started. Bawaal co-stars Varun Dhawan. First time the two actors appear together.

