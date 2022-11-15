Kapil Sharma looks dapper in latest photoshoot

Kapil Sharma posted photos from his recent photo shoot to his Instagram account. In his pictures, he looked fit. He was by a swimming pool near a set of stairs. This made many of his famous friends and fans want to comment on his series of pictures.

In the photos, he was wearing white pants and a white T-shirt. He wore black shoes and blue sunglasses with the outfit. In one picture, he sat on the stairs with a swimming pool in the background. He stood to the right and turned his back on the camera. In another picture, he walked while looking to his left and striking a cool pose.

Kapil wrote, “If no gym……ING Then swim…ING anyth…………ING But someth..ING Good morn..ING Sorry for my bad rhyming but see my intentions.”

