Kapil Sharma looks dapper in latest photoshoot

Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing
The reputation of Kapil Sharma as a hilarious man exists. The stand-up...
Kapil Sharma posted photos from his recent photo shoot to his Instagram account. In his pictures, he looked fit. He was by a swimming pool near a set of stairs. This made many of his famous friends and fans want to comment on his series of pictures.
In the photos, he was wearing white pants and a white T-shirt. He wore black shoes and blue sunglasses with the outfit. In one picture, he sat on the stairs with a swimming pool in the background. He stood to the right and turned his back on the camera. In another picture, he walked while looking to his left and striking a cool pose.
Kapil wrote, “If no gym……ING Then swim…ING anyth…………ING But someth..ING Good morn..ING Sorry for my bad rhyming but see my intentions.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.