Kapil Sharma looks dapper in latest photoshoot

Articles
Kapil Sharma looks dapper in latest photoshoot

Kapil Sharma posted photos from his recent photo shoot to his Instagram account. In his pictures, he looked fit. He was by a swimming pool near a set of stairs. This made many of his famous friends and fans want to comment on his series of pictures.

In the photos, he was wearing white pants and a white T-shirt. He wore black shoes and blue sunglasses with the outfit. In one picture, he sat on the stairs with a swimming pool in the background. He stood to the right and turned his back on the camera. In another picture, he walked while looking to his left and striking a cool pose.

Kapil wrote, “If no gym……ING Then swim…ING anyth…………ING But someth..ING Good morn..ING Sorry for my bad rhyming  but see my intentions.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

