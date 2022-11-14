Keke Palmer will make her hosting debut on “SNL” in December

Keke Palmer will host her first SNL episode on December 3.

She’ll be joined by SZA, a musical guest who has performed with her before.

The multi-hyphenate has worked in music, movies, and TV since the ’90s.

Advertisement

The November 12 episode of the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, which featured Dave Chappelle as host and Keke Palmer as the musical guest, will be the last one of the month.

Thankfully, the show’s first December guest has been revealed, so viewers won’t have to wait in host limbo.

On Saturday, December 3, multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer will host her first SNL episode. SZA, a musical guest who has previously performed with her, will be joining her on stage.

With roles on shows like Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP and Akeelah and the Bee, the film that popularized spelling, Palmer has long been a mainstay in the entertainment industry.

She has now gone on to have a successful career in music, movies, and television. Palmer most recently made headlines for her work in Jordan Peele’s science fiction thriller Nope.

She plays the vivacious Emerald Haywood, who joins forces with her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) to record video proof of an alien causing havoc.

Advertisement

She also provided the voice of Lightyear, as well as for the upcoming seasons of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Human Resources. Palmer’s TikTok hit made it to the page in her collection of short stories Southern Belle Insults last year.

R&B singer-songwriter SZA debuted with her album Ctrl in 2017. She has experienced a steady and prolific growth in the music business ever since (and even before), amassing hundreds of millions of streams on her songs and receiving several nominations and awards.

Scream (2022), Black Panther, Insecure, and many other films have used her music. She has dropped a deluxe edition of Ctrl and a brand-new song called “Shirt.”

Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseor, Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aristotle Athari, and Alex Moffat were among the longtime cast members that left before the 48th season of Saturday Night Live officially began.

The current cast includes Michael Che and Colin Jost, the hosts of Weekend Update, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Chole Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Andrew Dismukes. Devon Walker, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Molly Kearney are newcomers to the show.

Palmer and SZA will host Saturday Night Live when it returns on December 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Peacock customers can view previous seasons’ worth of episodes as well as the current episode live on the streamer.

Advertisement

Below is a clip from Palmer’s movie Nope.

Also Read ‘SNL’: Sketch by Dave Chappelle parodies ‘House of the Dragon’ Dave Chappelle is the latest in a long line of controversial Saturday...