Lindsay Lohan pays her respect to Aron Carter

Lohan, who is 36 years old, told Entertainment Tonight, "My heart goes out to his family, and may he rest in peace." "God bless him…" "Yeah, there's a lot of love there,"

God bless him…” “Yeah, there’s a lot of love there, “The actress said that her ex-boyfriend and his family still had “a lot of love” for her.

Hilary Duff’s touching tribute to the singer who passed away.

Lohan, who is 36 years old, told Entertainment Tonight, “My heart goes out to his family, and may he rest in peace.” “God bless him…” “Yeah, there’s a lot of love there,”

Even though she hasn't posted anything herself.

“For Aaron: I’m so sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of everyone,” the 35-year-old star of “How I Met Your Father” wrote on Instagram on November 5. “You had a charm that made bubbles, and my teenage self loved you very much.

Carter first came to public attention as a young vocalist and then as a rapper. In the year 2000, he and Duff started dating. The couple dated each other on and off for a period of three years before finally deciding to end their relationship for forever. During the period that they were continuously breaking up, Aaron’s name was often brought up in connection with the Mean Girls actress.

After a year of trying to make their newfound love work, the two eventually decided to go their own ways. Before being married to her husband Bader Shammas in July, Lohan dated actors Wilmer Valderrama and Samantha Ronson. Lohan and Bader Shammas tied the knot in July.

