Machine Gun Kelly’s Spiked Purple Suit at 2022

The punk singer dressed as slick as a needle for the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, demonstrating once again his unrivalled sense of style. MGK (formerly Colson Baker) sported a vivid purple Dolce & Gabbana outfit with enormous metal spikes while walking the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

With a silver chain necklace embellished with spikes (of course! ), a plethora of matching rings, and black silver-studded combat boots, the “Emo Girl” singer gave his edgy ensemble an extra edge.

In his acceptance speech, MGK, who received the Favorite Rock Artist Award, made light of his attire. (The complete list of winners is available here.)

“This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in,” he quipped. “Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man.”

He added, “We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it and we were curious…and these last two rock albums to me were me going to the moon.”

The star closed his speech, sharing that he wasn’t done “exploring the universe” and all genres of music.

Ahead of showcasing his style at the ceremony, he gave his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his glam session.

“The gang who voted-thank you!” he captioned his Instagram Stories, alongside a video of himself getting ready. “I have faith in us we’re bringing it home tonight xx.”

While the 32-year-old is already going home a winner, he’s also nominated for Favorite Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

