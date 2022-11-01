Meghan Markle talks about her relationship with mother Doria Ragland

The Duchess discussed her family life with Sam Jay, Pamela Adlon, and Sophie Trudeau.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Meghan Markle discusses the secret handshake she shares with her mother Doria Ragland.

In the most recent episode of her Spotify podcast, “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom,” Harry’s wife discussed her family life with comedian Sam Jay, actress Pamela Adlon, and First Lady of Canada Sophie Trudeau.

Meghan told her audience, “So, a few weeks ago while I was working on this very episode, my mom called.”

The Duchess included a tape in which she exclaimed “oh sugar” as she explained to her guest that her mother was FaceTiming her before she responded with “Hey, mommy.”

Meghan continued by assuring her audience that it was a “just your run-of-the-mill mother-daughter conversation.”

The mother-in-law of Harry’s wife then stated that she could see Meghan had a “smiley face” before the couple expressed their love for one another and hung up the phone.

A slight clicking sound was audible, and Meghan said that it was a reference to an inside joke they have shared since she was young.

She went on: “Okay, folks. My mother literally just pulled out a reference to the amazing handshake I devised for her when I was eight years old: snap scissors, cut chicken.

“I’m 41 years old. And she’s like, ‘okay’. It’s great. And it just put me right back into the past thinking about my childhood and our little quirks together.”

