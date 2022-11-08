Melanie Martin says she’s strong for her son Prince

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin is focusing on becoming a mother.

The musician died on November 5 at the age of 34.

It is unknown what caused his death.

In light of the death of her fiancé Aaron Carter, Melanie Martin is concentrating on becoming a mother.

Two days after his death at the age of 34, Melanie, his fiancée, thought about her future with their 11-month-old baby Prince.

“I only wish I had more people to help me with him,” she told in a Nov. 7 statement. “I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son.”

Melanie expressed her sorrow on losing Aaron, with whom she became engaged in 2020, saying that she is “devastated.”

“My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron,” she said. “I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

Melanie sent the letter after initially speaking out about his passing on November 5 and telling Associated Press News that she was “still in the process of embracing this awful reality.”

Melanie also uploaded a since-deleted TikTok video in which she can be seen sobbing while driving.

On November 5, a representative for Aaron told E! News that the musician, 34, “was found unresponsive” in his Palmdale, California, home.

According to a news release that E! News was able to get, LA Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the house after a house sitter reported finding an unconscious male in the bathtub and dialling 9-1-1. Staff from the fire department arrived at the site after police did and declared him dead. It is unknown what caused Aaron’s death.

In January 2020, Melanie and Aaron first made their relationship known to the world. In April of the same year, the couple revealed they were expecting a child. Melanie had a miscarriage, though, as Melanie and Aaron revealed in a YouTube livestream two months later.

The couple, who became engaged in June 2020, revealed last year that they were expecting once more. Prince, their son, was conceived in November 2021.

At the time, Aaron announced Prince’s arrival on Instagram, writing, “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

