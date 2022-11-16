Muskan Bamne responds to troll calling her mom “middle class” I ain’t Pakhi in real life, please think’

Anupamaa celebrity Mushkan Bamne reacted angrily to a comment on a recent photo.

Anupamaa celebrity Mushkan Bamne reacted angrily to a comment on a recent photo of her with her mother and grandmother. She urged people not to confuse her with her show’s infamous character, Pakhi Shah.

Muskan Bamne, an Anupamaa actor, recently responded to a social media user who trolled her after she posted an Instagram photo with her mother and grandmother. It happened after Muskan shared a photo with fans and someone in real life referred to her mother as “middle class.” “MAA MAA HOTI HAI..MIDDLE CLASS YA UPPER CLASS NAHI (A mother cannot be defined as upper or middle class),” the actor responded to the troll.

Muskan wrote in a lengthy comment, “Please aap log jo bhi comments karne hai soch samjh kijiye… Mai real life mey Pakhi nahi hu… my name is Muskan… Mai Pakhi ke related post karu toh you can all comment on the show… but yeh meri family picture hai (Before commenting, please consider your options. In real life, I am not Pakhi. Muskan is my name. You can comment about the show when I share things about my character, but this is a photo of my family)… and I adore and respect them… Please refrain from making such remarks.”

She explained what happened on her Instagram Stories and added, “The picture I posted today with my mom and dad.. us par comment aya that.. In real life, though, your mom is in middle school… Someone said, “Your mom is middle class in real life, too.” That comment has been taken down, because I want you all to understand this.”

Fans have asked people to stop confusing Muskan with Pakhi Shah, the character she plays on TV. The comment is no longer on the post. A fan wrote, “Why can’t you all see that Pakhi is the only character in Anupama?” “In serial, I love both Pakhi and Muskan. “Some Pakhi were amazing, and Muskan was amazing in real life,” said another.

In the movie Anupamaa, Pakhi plays the spoiled brat who is known for making trouble for Rupali Ganguly’s character, Anupamaa. Anupamaa hit Pakhi in the face in the most recent episode, which was a dramatic turn for the show. At 10 pm, Anupamaa is shown on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.

