Pink pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John at 2022 AMAs

Olivia Newton-John was honoured musically by Pink at the AMAs.

Singer sang “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”.

The 73-year-old singer passed away in August after a protracted battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Olivia Newton-John, who passed away over the summer, was honoured musically by Pink at the 2022

Pink sang the star’s timeless “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from the 1978 smash hit Grease during the powerful performance from inside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The “Try” singer wore a glittery nude gown with long sleeves and lavish feathers for the goosebumps-inducing scene. Photos of Olivia were displayed on the huge screen behind her as she sang the ballad, bringing several audience members to tears.

Pink had performed on the AMAs stage twice that evening. The 43-year-old opened the show earlier in the evening with a high-energy rendition of her new hit, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” to get the celebration started.

Following a protracted fight with breast cancer, Olivia passed away in August at the age of 73. The “Physical” singer passed away “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California, according to a statement her husband, John Easterling, sent to her Instagram account. She was reportedly surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the post read. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Pink, who walked the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart and their two children Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5, said it was “an unbelievable joy” to have the chance to pay tribute to Olivia before her AMAs performances.

Advertisement

“I had the pleasure of being around her several times and she was as darling as you would imagine,” she told KABC during the AMA live red carpet preshow. “She was such an icon, and it’s a really big honor to be able to sing her.”

Also Read Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta's tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Olivia Newton-John...