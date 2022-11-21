Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive prestigious human rights award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive prestigious human rights award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive prestigious human rights award

Experts questions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal status

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award at the Ripple of Hope gala.
  • President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton have previously received awards for their humanitarian work.
  • Harry and Meghan are expected to win a prestigious human rights award.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to win a prestigious human rights award in recognition of their “courage” in confronting racism inside the royal institution.

Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, told the media: “They { Harry and Meghan] went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

Kennedy praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her own words, adding, “Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family, and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

Some royal enthusiasts and analysts believe that these words imply that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attacking the royal family. Few others are of the opinion that Lilibet and Archie’s parents would never be proud to be honored for destroying the monarchy.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award at the Ripple of Hope gala, which recognizes humanitarian activities, next month. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and past Democratic Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Al Gore were among the prior recipients.

