Willem Dafoe is trapped in ‘Inside’ after a botched heist

The official trailer for Inside, starring Willem Dafoe has been released.

The official trailer for Inside, a psychological thriller starring Willem Dafoe as a very unfortunate art thief named Nemo, by Vasilis Katsoupis has been released by Focus Features.

He becomes trapped inside a modern New York penthouse during a heist with nothing to rely on except his wits and the artworks he was trying to steal.

He needs to hold out until he can flee, but given his situation, it proves to be much harder said than done. The first scene of the movie shows his struggle to get by on the meagre resources he possesses.

Vasilis, who has only one prior directing credit to his name with My Friend Larry Gus, represents another example of Focus Features’ dedication to presenting emerging international directors.

The documentary was favourably received, garnering the director some recognition and a nomination for Best Documentary at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival.

With Inside, he will right away be able to show off his abilities to a far bigger audience with Dafoe playing the lead.

The four-time Academy Award nominee is best known for his roles in blockbuster comedies like Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he has also appeared in excellent dramas like Platoon and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse and The Northman. He recently returned to the role of the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ben Hopkins, a seasoned author who was most recently associated with the eagerly awaited Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie starring Ben Whishaw, will collaborate with Katsoupis on the project.

In addition, he wrote and directed the films The Nine Lives of Thomas Katz, Simon Magus, Napoli: City of the Damned, and In Search of Monsters. In his first significant fictional work, Katsoupis should benefit from his diverse background.

Additionally, the producer Giorgios Karnavas, who was also a member of the cast of My Friend Larry Gus, will work with the director once more.

More recently, through the Greek label Heretic, Karnavas was also associated with Triangle of Sadness, which was perhaps Focus’ biggest movie of the year and won the Palm d’Or at Cannes. On the producing side, he is joined by Dries Phlypo and Marcos Kantis.

Along with Jim Stark, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Charles E. Breitkreuz, Martin Lehwald, Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem, and Stephen Kelliher, Katsoupis will also serve as an executive producer.

The movie Inside will hit theatres on March 10, 2023. View the trailer down below.

