Bigg Boss 16: Wild card contestant declares, “I’m not going to be a part of any gang”

Bigg Boss 16: The reality show said on Wednesday that actor Vikkas Manaktala will be the latest wild card entry in Bigg Boss 16. The show’s official Twitter account posted a video featuring Vikkas. In the video, he said, “I get very angry even on petty matters.”

He went on,  “I don’t care how others are. I don’t like people hiding behind masks. I’m not going to be a part of any group. If there’s any competitor of mine, that’s me alone.”

The caption for the video stated, “Bigg Boss house mein hone jaa rahi hai ek wild card entry (There’s going to be a wild card entry in Bigg Boss house). Are you excited to see a new face in the show?” Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “He was in left right left show if I remember correctly.” Another person said, “Next Shalin Bhanot.” “This time I am liking Bigg Boss decision.. this wild card kesa hoga dekha jayega but I am liking fresh chehra (we’ll see how this wild card turns out but I am liking the new face).”

Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and other contestants are now in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 16 airs every day at 10 p.m., except for Saturday and Sunday, when it airs at 9 p.m.

In the television series Left Right Left, where he played Cadet Amardeep “Amar” Huda from 2006 to 2008, Vikkas first gained notoriety. With Main Naa Bhoolungi, he returned in 2013 after a five-year hiatus. Along with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, Jhansi Ki Rani, Laal Ishq, and Namah, he has acted in these films.

