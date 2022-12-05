Advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his latest tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham

  • Brooklyn Beckham chose to add a beautiful script to his 100 existing tattoos.
  • Nicola Peltz is commemorated with an astounding 70 of Brooklyn’s current 101 tattoos.
  • Brooklyn revealed that when he surprises Nicola with a new tattoo, she ‘always cries’.
Brooklyn Beckham just revealed a new tattoo. His middle name, Joseph, has been written on his left arm.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham chose to add a beautiful script to his 100 existing tattoos.

Nicola Peltz, whom he wed on April 9, is commemorated with an astounding 70 of Brooklyn’s current 101 tattoos.

He made the realization after writing the word “marriage” across the palm of his hand.

Brooklyn revealed that when he surprises Nicola with a new tattoo, she “always cries.”

Before going on to remark, ‘She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink.’

It comes after the aspiring chef displayed his wedding vows which he had immortalized onto his arm in May.

