Carrie Underwood surprises at Awards by donning a sparkly suit

Carrie Underwood attended the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

She wore a bejewelled suit with crystal-lined gold and silver flowers and wide-legged pants.

she won the Country Artist of 2022 prize, making it 10 wins overall

Advertisement

Carrie Underwood added an unexpected touch to her red carpet attire.

On Tuesday, December 6, the 39-year-old “Before He Cheats” performer came at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, wearing a bejewelled suit. The Thom Browne outfit, which included a fitted jacket, a button-up shirt, and matching wide-leg pants, was embellished with crystal-lined gold and silver flowers. With dangling metallic earrings and gleaming pointed-toe shoes, the Oklahoma native continued the glam motif. She also wore her hair in thick curls and accessorised with a variety of rings.

The outfit that Underwood is wearing is a significant departure from previous awards show outfits. The “Blown Away” singer frequently wears princess-style skirts and sparkly outfits that highlight her toned legs. On November 9, Underwood turned heads at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards in a wacky blue gown. The figure-flattering dress included a corset bodice, a plunging neckline, and layered fabric. The sultry high slit gave the outfit its finishing touch.

While we adore Underwood in ball-ready attire, we are also completely smitten with her interpretation of the business professional look and wouldn’t mind seeing her in more pants looks in the future.

The Grammy winner enjoyed a happy occasion at this year’s People’s Choice Awards as she won the Country Artist of 2022 prize, making it 10 wins overall

“So, who was it? Who was the murderer? Who should I accuse?” Underwood joked during her acceptance speech. “This award, well this whole night, is all about the fans. I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year. Thank you, guys, so much for all the love. What a wonderful early Christmas present. I can’t thank you enough. God bless.”

Advertisement

Also Read Carrie Underwood stunned at the 2022 American Music Awards Carrie Underwood received the Icon Award at the American Music Awards. She...