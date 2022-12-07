Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?

Alia Bhatt and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child.

Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as a result of motherhood.

Alia revealed how much motherhood has affected her.

The actress from Student of the Year shared the exciting news on Instagram with the caption, “Our daughter is here, and what a wonderful girl she is. That is the happiest news of our lives. We are privileged and devoted PARENTS, and we are officially bursting with love! I adore love. Ranbir and Alia.” The new mother discussed how becoming a mother has affected her views on performing roles in a recent interview.

Alia revealed how much motherhood has affected her. It has only been a little over three weeks, or barely a month, but she has not yet begun to consider how it will alter the way she chooses her movie parts. The way Alia views everything has altered as a result, she claimed. “I don’t know what change that will bring about, but I simply feel like my heart is a little bit more open than it was before. Still, we’ll see. I’m interested in how that adventure turns out “She spoke.

A short while ago, Alia was photographed outside Mumbai-based celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani’s studio while she continued her training. The actress flaunted her post-pregnancy and post-workout radiance while wearing all-black clothing. She dressed in a cosy exercise outfit with bright green slides and a stylish bun.

In terms of her professional life, Alia will next be seen in Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan are also featured in the film. She is also working on Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra as well as her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone.

