Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?
Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?

Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?

Articles
Advertisement
Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?

Has Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as result of motherhood?

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child.
  • Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as a result of motherhood.
  • Alia revealed how much motherhood has affected her.
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s perspective on playing roles changed as a result of motherhood. Alia Bhatt and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, Raha on November 6, 2022.

The actress from Student of the Year shared the exciting news on Instagram with the caption, “Our daughter is here, and what a wonderful girl she is. That is the happiest news of our lives. We are privileged and devoted PARENTS, and we are officially bursting with love! I adore love. Ranbir and Alia.” The new mother discussed how becoming a mother has affected her views on performing roles in a recent interview.

Alia revealed how much motherhood has affected her. It has only been a little over three weeks, or barely a month, but she has not yet begun to consider how it will alter the way she chooses her movie parts. The way Alia views everything has altered as a result, she claimed. “I don’t know what change that will bring about, but I simply feel like my heart is a little bit more open than it was before. Still, we’ll see. I’m interested in how that adventure turns out “She spoke.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

A short while ago, Alia was photographed outside Mumbai-based celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani’s studio while she continued her training. The actress flaunted her post-pregnancy and post-workout radiance while wearing all-black clothing. She dressed in a cosy exercise outfit with bright green slides and a stylish bun.

In terms of her professional life, Alia will next be seen in Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan are also featured in the film. She is also working on Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra as well as her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif extend ‘likes’ as Aryan Khan confirms Bollywood debut
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif extend ‘likes’ as Aryan Khan confirms Bollywood debut

Other famous Bollywood actors, like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have also...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lindsie Chrisley Talks Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences
Lindsie Chrisley Talks Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for 'civil war' in Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for 'civil war' in Royal Family
Cast of
Cast of "Sanak" spotted in Lahore
King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service
King Charles to join Kate Middleton at Christmas carol service
Ryan Reynolds delivers a spirited acceptance speech when he receivs People's Icon Award
Ryan Reynolds delivers a spirited acceptance speech when he receivs People's Icon Award
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story