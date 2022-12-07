Lindsie Chrisley Talks Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars.

Lindsie Chrisley says she is devastated about the future of her family.

The podcast host and his wife were sentenced to several years in federal prison.

Lindsie Chrisley is devastated about the future of her family.

Todd Chrisley’s eldest daughter is coming out about the matter more than two weeks after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley received sentences to several years in federal prison.

“I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” the podcast host said in a statement. “I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements.”

According to Lindise, the past few months have been “extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month.”

“I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here,” Lindsie said. “I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how.”

“At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions,” she added. “With that being said, thank you all for your love, support and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me.”

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

The sentences followed the couple’s federal indictment in August 2019 and their conviction on wire fraud and conspiracy to conduct bank fraud by a federal jury in Atlanta.

Todd’s lawyer Bruce Morris informed that the pair intended to challenge the court’s ruling early this summer. When a leading magazine contacted Todd and Julie’s attorney for a response regarding the sentencing, no response was received.

