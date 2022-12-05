Maren Morris Performs ‘Wicked’ Duet with Kristin Chenoweth

Maren Morris is Elphaba.

The pair played Wicked’s “For Good” at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday.

Morris captioned their Instagram video, “Never getting over this.

Advertisement

Maren Morris is Elphaba.

The pair played Wicked’s “For Good” at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday.Morris captioned their Instagram video, “Never getting over this.”

Morris sings Elphaba’s part in the clip, which they both posted to Instagram after the show. Chenoweth, 54, sings Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, a character she invented when Wicked debuted on Broadway. Chenoweth wore white onstage, while Morris donned a glittering black outfit. At the end of the video, they hugged to applause.

Morris’ duet with Chenoweth came months after she expressed interest in Wicked.

Morris posted that she would audition in May. Morris said, “I identify as Elphaba but gosh, her songs are high” when asked if she would audition for Glinda or Elphaba.

Morris reported in August that she had a callback for the show. “Wicked called. Sobbing. OMG! “Grammy winner tweeted sobbing face and green heart emojis. Chenoweth tweeted to Morris, “Baby! You can do it! Xoxooxo.”

Advertisement

Morris posted on Instagram about her callback.”I don’t care if I go beyond this callback because 14-year-old Maren is achieving something unimaginable,” she remarked.

Morris: “It never seemed feasible.” “So thanks for coming along. What happens? Happy! Wicked rocks! Elphaba rocks. Kristin Chenoweth inspired me to send a self-tape. I’m speechless.”

Also Read ‘Never Getting Over This’ Maren Morris Performs With Kristin Chenoweth Elphaba is coming out in Maren Morris! On Friday, the 32-year-old country...