Prince Harry and Meghan Mark accused of ‘gaslighting Britain

A leading magazine slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

They claimed that the royals were waging a “war” against Meghan Markle based on “race”.

This comes amid rising calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles.

Advertisement

In the shocking teasers for their upcoming Netflix series Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “gaslighting” the entire United Kingdom.

In a recent post, A leading magazine criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their most recent criticisms of the Royal Family in their Netflix documentary, in which they claimed that the royals were waging a “war” against Meghan Markle based on “race.”

n its damning piece, the UK publication said: “Britain has a proud record of anti-racism and opportunity for all. That’s why so many people of all races and creeds go to incredible lengths to come here.”

“To portray us, as this film clearly will, as bigoted and hate-filled is an outrageous calumny. They are gaslighting an entire nation to suit their own tawdry agenda,” they added.

The Daily Mail’s column further read: “The truth is that the tide of British public opinion turned against them only because of their manipulative behaviour and all-consuming narcissism.”

The outlet then went on to slam Prince Harry and Meghan’s show as a ‘grotesque parody’ that ‘certainly isn’t the truth recognised by millions’ in the UK.

Advertisement

This comes amid rising calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles based on the recent spate of attacks on the royals from the Sussex camp.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York for an awards gala Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City. They...