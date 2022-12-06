Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Mark accused of ‘gaslighting Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Mark accused of ‘gaslighting Britain

Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Mark accused of ‘gaslighting Britain
Advertisement
  • A leading magazine slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.
  • They claimed that the royals were waging a “war” against Meghan Markle based on “race”.
  • This comes amid rising calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles.
Advertisement

In the shocking teasers for their upcoming Netflix series Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “gaslighting” the entire United Kingdom.

In a recent post, A leading magazine criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their most recent criticisms of the Royal Family in their Netflix documentary, in which they claimed that the royals were waging a “war” against Meghan Markle based on “race.”

n its damning piece, the UK publication said: “Britain has a proud record of anti-racism and opportunity for all. That’s why so many people of all races and creeds go to incredible lengths to come here.”

“To portray us, as this film clearly will, as bigoted and hate-filled is an outrageous calumny. They are gaslighting an entire nation to suit their own tawdry agenda,” they added.

The Daily Mail’s column further read: “The truth is that the tide of British public opinion turned against them only because of their manipulative behaviour and all-consuming narcissism.”

The outlet then went on to slam Prince Harry and Meghan’s show as a ‘grotesque parody’ that ‘certainly isn’t the truth recognised by millions’ in the UK.

Advertisement

This comes amid rising calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles based on the recent spate of attacks on the royals from the Sussex camp.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York for an awards gala
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York for an awards gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City. They...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Review of
Review of "His Dark Materials" season 3: An Impactful End to the war against god
Aldis Hodge's
Aldis Hodge's "Cross" series is scheduled to start filming in January
Kate Winslet's love for Titanic will never fade
Kate Winslet's love for Titanic will never fade
Brendan discusses how his priorities for choosing new projects were affected
Brendan discusses how his priorities for choosing new projects were affected
Sterling and Bronze  cuddled while supporting their dad Patrick  on NFL Sunday
Sterling and Bronze  cuddled while supporting their dad Patrick  on NFL Sunday
The trailer for
The trailer for "You People" reveals Jonah's intention to wed Eddie's daughter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story