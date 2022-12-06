Prince Harry has authority to stop release of his Netflix show’s teaser?

Prince Harry has the authority to stop the release of his Nextflix show’s teaser.

The Sussex couple was criticized for overshadowing Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan was also criticized for crying in excerpts.

Prince Harry supposedly had the authority to stop Netflix from posting the teaser for his planned docuseries precisely when his brother, Prince William, landed in the US for a significant engagement, a royal expert has stated.

The View hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex harshly for reportedly aiming to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to the United States with their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

Navarro said: “First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done – they’ve now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they’re very good at it.”

She then continued: “So, I don’t know if they had the power to tell Netflix, ‘Drop it when my brother is here,’ but I think they probably did have the power to tell Netflix, ‘Don’t drop it when my brother is here’.”

Navarro also criticized Meghan for ‘always crying’ in excerpts from her Netflix show, stating, “I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry they weren’t crying and wiping away tears and they were giving me something positive.”

