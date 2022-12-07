Prithviraj Sukumaran greeted by Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been the centre of attention.

The two stars performing feats on the big screen have fans very thrilled.

Since the day it was first announced, the movie has been in discussion. The film’s adversary has now been disclosed by the creators in response to popular interest. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s poster was shared by Akshay on his Instagram stories, along with a warm greeting.

The audience has been eager to learn more about the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ever since the first trailer with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was released. While Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are featured in the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran has recently joined the entertaining cast. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s poster was shared by Akshay Kumar along with the message, “Welcome on board this wild action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi.”

Regarding Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jackky Bhagnani and Ali Abbas Zafar

Jackky Bhagnani commented, “It’s fantastic to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’,” when discussing the announcement. His presence as an adversary gives the movie added adrenaline. “I am very looking forward to working with the immensely brilliant Prithviraj,” the director Ali Abbas Zafar continued. Having such a formidable performer in this action entertainer would be wonderful.

