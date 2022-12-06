Advertisement
Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj in first Marathi look debut

  • The actor is making his Marathi debut after a great year in Bollywood.
  • Khiladi Kumar’s Marathi debut will be Mahesh Manjrekar’s Shivaji film.
  • The actor posted a photo of himself as Shivaji on Instagram.
He’s unstoppable. He’s filming like crazy. This year, the actor’s films were all distinct. The actor is making his Marathi debut after a great year in Bollywood. Yes! True. Khiladi Kumar’s Marathi debut will be Mahesh Manjrekar’s Shivaji film. In Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, he’ll play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor posted a photo of himself as Shivaji on Instagram, and fans will be stunned.

In Akshay Kumar’s post, he’s costumed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Akshay convinces us he’s Shivaji Maharaj using cosmetics, body language, and more. The actor wrote, “, !” Fans can’t stop applauding Akshay in this video.

The actor’s Marathi debut has fans excited. The movie about seven courageous warriors who brought Shivaji Maharaj’s ideal of Swarajya to life will be released in 2023.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi, will be released on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

