Selma Blair’s graceful look at the People’s Choice Awards

She wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with beaded floral appliqués and a bejewelled cane.

Her hairdresser used Rodan + Fields’ Volume+ Regimen to give her volume and style.

The most endearing person at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards was Selma Blair.

At the celebrity-studded celebration of the greatest in movies, TV, music, and pop culture, the Legally Blonde star stole the show in a stunning LBD Selma dazzled in an Oscar de la Renta strapless asymmetrical minidress with beaded floral appliqués when winning the prize for The Competition Contestant of 2022 at the presentation on December 6 (see the complete list of winners here). One of her bejewelled canes completed her outfit.

How about her glam? She kept most of the focus on her elegant clothing, although her stylish hairdo had some impact. Bridget Brager, Selma’s hairdresser, provided exclusive information to E! News.

“The team and I wanted to create a look that was less polished and, instead, more feminine and ethereal to show off her softer side,” the Rodan + Fields Haircare Ambassador said. “Selma’s hair was the perfect catalyst to drive this feeling, along with her gorgeous dress and beautiful skin.”

Bridget used Rodan + Fields’ Volume+ Regimen to give Selma’s hair volume while also keeping it light and airy, “so she could run her fingers through her hair but the style would be established.”

Selma’s stunning appearance and fierce fashion sense weren’t the only things to celebrate tonight; her moving acceptance speech also merited recognition.

“This is kind of a huge deal for me,” she began. “I have been in this town a long time. I have so many amazing friends that win things like this. This feels so amazing and I can’t believe the people gave me something after giving me so much the last few years of learning how to connect and to feel supported by people. It means so much.”

Selma’s triumph at the People’s Choice Awards follows her motivational performance on Dancing With the Stars.

On the Oct. 17 episode, the actress, who was competing on the show after being diagnosed with MS in 2018, announced that she would take her last

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” Selma told her dance partner Sasha Farber. “I had these MRIs. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

She added, “I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you.”

Naturally, when The Sweetest Thing actress stepped foot onstage, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

On Nov. 21, however, Selma shocked viewers by triumphantly returning to the ballroom during the season finale. The 50-year-old singer gave an emotional performance, and afterwards she sent her followers a meaningful message.

“It heartens me so much that people have showed such kindness,” she exclusively that the final taping. “I never realize how much it means to people when someone with a chronic illness—that it means something when it’s like, ‘I wanna get up and do this.'”

She added, “To find that motivation is key…so it’s meaningful for me, but I love that it means something to people, and hopefully they can find something little to hold onto that gets them up and moving.”

