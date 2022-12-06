Sterling and Bronze  cuddled while supporting their dad  on NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany uploaded a photo of the couple’s kids all decked out

The couple’s two children, Bronze and Sterling, are both wearing matching tops with art.

Patrick’s number and team’s logo are printed on Bronze’s pants and hearts on his sister’s skirt.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany uploaded a photo of the couple’s kids all decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear to show support for their dad’s team. Their two children, Bronze, who is just a month old, and Sterling, who is 21 months old, are both wearing matching tops with football art in the photo that Brittany shared on December 4 on her Instagram Stories.

Patrick’s number, 15, and the team’s logo are printed on the bottoms of Bronze’s red slacks, while the initials “KC” and hearts are printed on Sterling’s red skirt.

“My loves,” Brittany captioned the picture.

Another image shows Sterling holding her little brother while gently patting the back of his head.

The pictures of the family come after Brittany revealed she had given birth to their second kid on November 28 with a picture of their son lying on a brown blanket with the word “Mahomes” and a diamond-studded necklace spelling out “Bronze.”

According to TMZ, Patrick stated to reporters on November 30 that he attributes the creation of Bronze’s moniker to his younger brother Jackson Mahomes.

“My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'” Patrick said. “So, we went with that.”

As to how he’s adjust to becoming a father of two, Patrick added that everything is golden: “It’s awesome to bring in a son, to add to my family and everything went great and everything went smooth. Brittany is a champ.”

