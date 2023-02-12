Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty picks Shalin Bhanot as the first Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participant

Bigg Boss 16 kicked off with 17 contestants.

On October 1, Bigg Boss 16 kicked off with 17 contestants: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gaut These participants, who are well-known figures in their fields, had the chance to show off their true selves on India’s most watched reality programme. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are among those who were able to advance to the show’s top 5.

In order to choose a candidate for his forthcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Rohit Shetty attended the Bigg Boss 16 season finale shows. The top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 were given horrible tasks by the daredevil host, and they were forced to the brink of their abilities as they attempted to hold their breath underwater, avoid electric shocks, do life-threatening bicycle feats, and face their anxieties. Shalin Bhanot was the one who pulled off the antics flawlessly.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot battled against one another in the final stunt. Shalin performed the stunt in 30 seconds, compared to Priyanka’s 1 minute and 30 seconds. Shalin Bhanot was then introduced by Rohit Shetty as the season 13 debutant of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shalin, however, declined to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Later, as he left the show, Rohit said that more than one Bigg Boss 16 contestant would take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It would be intriguing to see who else will have the chance to participate in Rohit Shetty’s reality series with stunts.

Shalin Bhanot started his career with Roadies 2, and he has since been in a number of well-known programmes, including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. He is now imprisoned inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

According to reports, Shalin Bhanot will shortly begin filming for Ekta Kapoor’s show after his time on Bigg Boss 16 has concluded. According to sources, Ekta is preparing to recreate the well-known fantasy movie Beauty and the Beast in Hindi, and the cast has already been chosen. According to reports, Eisha Singh of Ishq Subhan Allah fame will co-star with Shalin as the show’s female lead.

