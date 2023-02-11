Lisa Hochstein’s split to Lenny gave Guerdy Abraira idea of vindication

Lisa Hochstein’s split to Lenny gave Guerdy Abraira the idea of vindication.

Guerdy Abraira, a cast member of “Real Housewives of Miami,” feels justified after seeing her co-stars give Lisa Hochstein the same divorce advice the party planner had tried to give their friend.

During Friday’s live recording of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, sponsored by Tri-State Cadillac, Abraira, 45, explained to hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy why her advice was effective: “I told her, “It’s you and your kids, go on, focus.”

And all of a sudden, the other girls are telling her, “Oh my God, sure, you should just do you and the kids.” Yeah, that’s been said, I think.

Russell Abraira, the Bravolebrity’s husband, proudly chimed in, “Guerdy got it right from the time they said it,” as he stood onstage next to her in New York City’s City Winery.

The mother of two, who was born in Haiti, continued, “I’m all about improving in life,” calling Hochstein “an incredible woman.”

She assured, “She’s going to be OK. “She can do this. She’s great.

Guerdy began an emotional speech about how Lisa needed to let go of the illusion that her “family” included Lenny the moment a weeping Lisa, 40, disclosed to her castmates that her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, had sought her for a divorce and was already dating someone else.

She advised the Canadian to put her two young children, son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3, before attempting to save her already failing marriage.

Because she had never gone through a divorce, Larsa Pippen was the most outspoken in asking Guerdy, who had been married to Russell for more than 20 years, to stop talking.

In actuality, Larsa notably spent nearly the same amount of time as NBA legend Scottie Pippen married. In January 2022, the couple divorced for good.

When others don’t want to recognise your strength inside the group, Guerdy told, “they like to contribute to the chaos and disarray.” “But they will shortly. Keep an eye out for the new season, baby. Larsa, 48, was also dubbed by her as the fakest “Housewife” on the program.

The wedding expert recently said that her co-stars and she had to reevaluate our own relationships in light of the Hochsteins’ separation after over 13 years of marriage.

