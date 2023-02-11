Media should stop focusing on Harry and Meghan’s antics : Experts

Experts have slammed the attention Prince Harry has received, claiming that there “are far more pertinent things” to be concerned about.

Ahmed Twaij, a filmmaker and journalist, made this accusation in an op-ed for reputed media outlet.

In it, the author slammed Prince Harry’s domineering presence in the news cycle, exclaiming, “Is the royal family corrupt? Yes. Is this information new? No.”

“The media should stop focusing on Harry and Meghan’s antics and keep it in the celebrity gossip columns where they belong.”.

Before concluding the writer also added, “There are far more pertinent things we should be worried about. The royal family and its members are only relevant if we continue to make them relevant.”

