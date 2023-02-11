Nawazuddin domestic dispute with his wife has Kangana feeling horrible for him

Advertisement
  • Kangana Ranaut reacted to Aaliya Siddiqui’s video, feeling bad for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
  • Kangana shared the post originally shared by Aaliya on her social media platform.
  • Kangana said that she felt bad for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was being humiliated by Aaliya..
Actress Kangana Ranaut responded to a recent video that film producer and wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui, tweeted showing the couple arguing verbally. Aaliya posted the article on her social media channel, and Kangana reposted it on Instagram Stories. Kangana expressed sympathy for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was the victim of Aaliya’s degrading behaviour.

Kangana penned: “It says, “Itna dukk ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke…” “Nawaz Saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai…” “Unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya,” “Kai saal rent pe rahe rickshaw mein TWS All of these appear dejected. (Nawaz sir is being publicly humiliated in this manner outside of his home. He donated everything to his family and spent years living in a rental. He used to ride a rickshaw to the TWS shoot. It’s really unfortunate that he only purchased this home last year, and now his ex-wife has come to claim it.” The upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, or TWS, stars Nawazuddin.

She added, “Nawaz saab ne aaj tak jo bhi kamaya tha apne bhaiyon ko de diya (Whatever Nawaz sir earned till date, he gave to his brothers), ex-wife who he divorced many years ago, they were Co parenting kids, she was living in Dubai with children, and he even bought her a flat in Mumbai… and he bought

It’s not easy to make money from acting jobs; actors work incredibly hard. How can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that? Kangana continued, “I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the Bangalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh (what wickedness is this),” feeling like crying.

The actor also wrote, “I want to request concerned authorities she should be sent to her apartment immediately the one Nawaz sir has bought for her in Everest apartments and from there she can settle legally whatever her demands are, she can’t bully Nawaz saab old mother who is still locked inside the Bangalow and waiting for her son and her son the owner of the house who ex-wife not allowing to come inside, they are divorced for many years now she has no right on his properties… and she can most definitely not defame him by making secret videos of conversations and release them out of context in bits and pieces so that he even fears coming home….this is so wrong…”

Nawazuddin spoke with Aaliya while standing outside the bungalow’s gate in the video that she posted on her Instagram page. The actor is currently a hotel guest. Aaliyah reportedly began having issues with Nawazuddin after she brought her kids back to Mumbai from Dubai.

According to the police, Aaliyah and Mehrunisa Siddiqui, Nawazuddin’s mother, got into a fight. Aaliya later claimed that she was being harassed at home and was being denied access to food and the bathroom, prompting Mehrunisa to file a FIR against her.

According to a recent statement made by Nawazuddin’s attorney, Aaliya is still wed to her first spouse, Vinay Bhargav. In 2011, Nawazuddin and Aaliya were wed. Son Yaani and daughter Shora are the couple’s only children.

