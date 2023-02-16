Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SRK appears intense in Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

SRK appears intense in Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
SRK appears intense in Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

SRK appears intense in Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

Advertisement
  • SRK looks well-groomed and relaxed in a new photo from Dabboo Ratnani.
  • It shows the actor looks well groomed with gelled hair, sitting comfortably on a colourful striped couch.
  • It’s not clear if the unseen picture is old or from a recent photoshoot.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is featured in a brand-new portrait by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The actor is seen looking into the camera while resting comfortably on a colourful striped couch and sporting well-groomed, gelled hair. It’s unclear whether the hidden shot dates from a recent photo shoot or is an old one.

Dabboo posted the image to Instagram with the simple statement “The Best.” He embellished his caption by including a crimson heart emoji. In a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and black shoes, Shah Rukh looks sharp. A pink chandelier and a peach bulb can also be seen in the backdrop.

Dabboo Ratnani shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan.

“Fab (beautiful) photography,” said jewelry designer and actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan in reference to the image. Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Pathaan inspired a fan to write, “Finally SRK sir ko without cargo dekh liya (finally saw Shah Rukh Khan without cargos).” Another person said, “The best!” “Badshah sinhasan par baith chuka hai” was another fan’s comment, meaning “the emperor has sat on his throne.” Many referred to him as the “King of Bollywood.”

At the moment, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of Pathaan, his most recent film. Along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appear in the Siddharth Anand-directed movie. It has surpassed 900 crores at the global box office and is currently on pace to gross 1000 crore.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh flaunts shoulder-length hair and six-pack abs. The action thriller centres on the titular spy (Shah Rukh), who emerges from exile to prevent terrorist organization Outfit X, headed by Jim (John Abraham), from attacking India in a way that would be devastating. Pathaan is the fourth film in YRF’s grandiose spy universe, following Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). (2019).

Advertisement

Atlee’s Jawan will now include Shah Rukh. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra are also slated to appear in the movie. On June 2, it will be released in theatres, and Shah Rukh will play a battered and bandaged character.

The third movie starring Shah Rukh in 2023 will be Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Taapsee Pannu plays the major female role, and it is expected to be released in December.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps

Pathaan has broken records as the biggest blockbuster film. Shah Rukh Khan...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene
Zeenat Aman was amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was labeled obscene
Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
Demi Lovato's new single,
Demi Lovato's new single, "Still Alive," is scary.
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story