SRK appears intense in Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

SRK looks well-groomed and relaxed in a new photo from Dabboo Ratnani.

It shows the actor looks well groomed with gelled hair, sitting comfortably on a colourful striped couch.

It’s not clear if the unseen picture is old or from a recent photoshoot.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is featured in a brand-new portrait by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The actor is seen looking into the camera while resting comfortably on a colourful striped couch and sporting well-groomed, gelled hair. It’s unclear whether the hidden shot dates from a recent photo shoot or is an old one.

Dabboo posted the image to Instagram with the simple statement “The Best.” He embellished his caption by including a crimson heart emoji. In a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and black shoes, Shah Rukh looks sharp. A pink chandelier and a peach bulb can also be seen in the backdrop.

“Fab (beautiful) photography,” said jewelry designer and actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan in reference to the image. Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Pathaan inspired a fan to write, “Finally SRK sir ko without cargo dekh liya (finally saw Shah Rukh Khan without cargos).” Another person said, “The best!” “Badshah sinhasan par baith chuka hai” was another fan’s comment, meaning “the emperor has sat on his throne.” Many referred to him as the “King of Bollywood.”

At the moment, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of Pathaan, his most recent film. Along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appear in the Siddharth Anand-directed movie. It has surpassed 900 crores at the global box office and is currently on pace to gross 1000 crore.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh flaunts shoulder-length hair and six-pack abs. The action thriller centres on the titular spy (Shah Rukh), who emerges from exile to prevent terrorist organization Outfit X, headed by Jim (John Abraham), from attacking India in a way that would be devastating. Pathaan is the fourth film in YRF’s grandiose spy universe, following Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). (2019).

Advertisement

Atlee’s Jawan will now include Shah Rukh. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra are also slated to appear in the movie. On June 2, it will be released in theatres, and Shah Rukh will play a battered and bandaged character.

The third movie starring Shah Rukh in 2023 will be Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Taapsee Pannu plays the major female role, and it is expected to be released in December.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat and Jadeja dance steps Pathaan has broken records as the biggest blockbuster film. Shah Rukh Khan...