TXT Taehyun shares tips for mastering language quickly

TXT Taehyun

  • TXT Taehyun gave his insider tips for mastering languages quickly.
  • He discussed his songwriting process.
  • He is a “chatterbox” who is eager to learn new words.
From the K-pop group TXT, Taehyun gave his insider tips for mastering languages quickly. The idol, who is 21 years old, sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine and discussed a wide range of subjects, including his career.

The artist talked about his songwriting process and how he writes in several languages. As a K-pop musician, he composes music in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English; he has only lately begun to master the latter two. When asked for advice on how he is able to learn so quickly, he provided two methods.

Since I enjoy both sports and music, I believe that researching several interviews with athletes and artists helped me. Football and other local and international performers are recognized to be favorites of the artist.

His second piece of advice was more about mastering one’s native tongue. “I’m good at my mother tongue! I think you have to be good at your first language in order to be good at a second one.” He continued by saying that because he is a “chatterbox,” he is eager to learn new words, which inspires him to work harder.

