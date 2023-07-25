A$AP Rocky Takes Aim At Travis Scott In Fiery Diss Track

Over the weekend, A$AP Rocky debuted new music from his upcoming album “Don’t De Dumb” at Rolling Loud Miami.

During his performance of the track “Taylor Swift,” he appeared to take a veiled shot at an unnamed rival, claiming to have taken their partner in retaliation for copying his style. In the song, Rocky raps, “First you stole my flow, so I stole your b*tch/ Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

Many fans interpreted this as a reference to Travis Scott, who has been accused of adopting elements of A$AP Rocky’s sound and fashion sense in the past.

However, others speculated that the lyrics could be directed at Chris Brown, considering A$AP Rocky’s previous diss on the 2022 single “D.M.B.,” where he rapped, “I don’t beat my btch, I need my btch.”

Some fans even thought that Rocky might be targeting Drake, who has publicly expressed his admiration for Rihanna in the past. When Rihanna announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last year, Drake unfollowed both artists on Instagram, leading to speculation about his feelings on the matter.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read A$AP Rocky, Peso Pluma Join Forces On New Album Collaboration A$AP Rocky made an exciting announcement, revealing that he has teamed up...