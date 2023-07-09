RZA comments on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, a well-known musical couple, decided to name their 13-month-old son after him. This gesture has greatly moved the experienced artist.

In a recent interview, RZA expressed his gratitude, stating, “[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.” Embracing the significance behind his moniker, he added, “RZA is only a name, it’s a title… So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”