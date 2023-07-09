RZA comments on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby name

It Ends With Us: Release date announced for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s upcoming film
Famous rapper and producer RZA, known for being part of the Wu-Tang Clan, received a special and surprising tribute.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, a well-known musical couple, decided to name their 13-month-old son after him. This gesture has greatly moved the experienced artist.
In a recent interview, RZA expressed his gratitude, stating, “[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.” Embracing the significance behind his moniker, he added, “RZA is only a name, it’s a title… So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”
RZA’s rap name carries significant meaning, as he explored Islam and uncovered the profound symbolism behind the letter Z, which symbolizes the highest level of human consciousness.
According to his explanation, the name stands for “Ruler, Zi-Zag-Zig, Allah,” symbolizing “Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah,” as detailed in the book “Hip Hop in America: A Regional Guide Vol. 1.”
In May, A$AP Rocky made the announcement of their son’s name, RZA, by sharing a series of photos on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.
The caption read, “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”
According to reports, a newspaper obtained the birth certificate of the baby boy, unveiling his complete name as RZA Athelston Mayers. Interestingly, A$AP Rocky’s birth name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, indicating a shared middle name between the father and son.
