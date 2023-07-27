Actor Naseeruddin Shah Voices Support for Fair Pay in Film Making

Naseeruddin Shah spoke at the Cinema Projection Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.

He said that those who work the hardest in filmmaking are paid the least.

The event included informative workshops and the screening of Kamal Amrohi’s “Mahal”.

Naseeruddin Shah expressed that when a film achieves success, a significant portion of the profits is typically claimed by distributors and exhibitors. The actor made these remarks while attending the Cinema Projection Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in Mumbai, as reported by BollywoodHungama.

Expressing his perspective on the inadequate remuneration in different aspects of filmmaking, Naseeruddin Shah stated that many departments suffer from low payment., “The bitter truth is that those who work the hardest while making a film, their renumeration is the lowest. They stand in water till their waist and look after the broken electric wires. They carry reflectors. They carry bags on their shoulders and climb on the top and remain there throughout the day; nobody asks them for water or tea. Their payment is one-thousandth of those who sit on chairs under the fan while having sherbet and show attitude.”

He also added, “The sad part is that this saga doesn’t end with the completion of the film. When the film gets completed and if it becomes successful, toh iski asli malaai distributors aur exhibitors naam ka darinde kha jaate hain (a large share of it is eaten away by the demons called distributors and exhibitors). And those who make our dreams come true, nobody knows them, and they are neither given respect nor rewards.”

Naseeruddin Shah graced the event hosted by the Film Heritage Foundation on Wednesday evening as the chief guest. The event included informative workshops, and as part of the Film Projection in Practice Workshop, Kamal Amrohi’s timeless classic, “Mahal” from 1949, was screened at Mumbai’s Regal theatre. Additionally, two recently restored films, “Tiger of Eschnapur” (1938) and “Nosferatu: The Symphony of Horrors” (1922), were showcased earlier in the week at the same cinema hall.

Regal Cinema’s Mohammed Aslam Fakih, P A Salam from the National Film Archives of India, and Lakhan Lal Yadav from Amardeep Cinema and Raj Talkies (Raipur) were recognized and celebrated with prestigious awards for their remarkable contributions to the film industry. Each of these veterans, who have dedicated over 50 years to the field, was honored with a cash prize of ₹50,000 in recognition of their exceptional service.

