Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & Celebs Condemn Manipur Violence

A distressing video of two women from Manipur being subjected to heinous acts, including stripping, parading naked, and assault, has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident is a result of ongoing communal clashes between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki tribe from the hills since May.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha, and Sonu Sood, among others, have expressed their outrage and demanded justice for the victims.

Superstar Akshay Kumar was among the first to react, taking to Twitter on July 20th, expressing his disgust and urging for severe punishment for the culprits. Kiara Advani, too, voiced her horror and called for swift justice for the women involved.

Richa Chadha labeled the act as “shameful” and “horrific,” while Sonu Sood emphasized that it was humanity itself that was paraded, not just the women. Renuka Shahane took to Twitter, questioning why such atrocities are allowed to persist, and called for immediate action.

Writer Kanika Dhillon expressed disappointment over the incident and hoped for justice for the victims.

The disturbing video has sparked public outrage on social media, with hashtags like ‘Manipur Violence,’ ‘Shameful,’ and ‘Enough is Enough’ trending on Twitter. People are demanding swift action against the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of the main accused in the rape case.

As the nation stands united in condemning this horrifying act, many are hoping for justice to be served promptly and for measures to be taken to prevent such atrocities from happening in the future.

