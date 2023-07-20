Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & Celebs Condemn Manipur Violence

Kiara Advani, too, voiced her horror and called for swift justice for the women involved.

Richa Chadha labeled the act as “shameful” and “horrific.”

Sonu Sood emphasized that it was humanity itself that was paraded, not just the women.

Advertisement

A distressing video of two women from Manipur being subjected to heinous acts, including stripping, parading naked, and assault, has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident is a result of ongoing communal clashes between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki tribe from the hills since May.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha, and Sonu Sood, among others, have expressed their outrage and demanded justice for the victims.

Superstar Akshay Kumar was among the first to react, taking to Twitter on July 20th, expressing his disgust and urging for severe punishment for the culprits. Kiara Advani, too, voiced her horror and called for swift justice for the women involved.

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

Advertisement

The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023

Richa Chadha labeled the act as “shameful” and “horrific,” while Sonu Sood emphasized that it was humanity itself that was paraded, not just the women. Renuka Shahane took to Twitter, questioning why such atrocities are allowed to persist, and called for immediate action.

Advertisement

Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul.

Advertisement — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 20, 2023

Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 19, 2023

Advertisement

Writer Kanika Dhillon expressed disappointment over the incident and hoped for justice for the victims.

The disturbing video has sparked public outrage on social media, with hashtags like ‘Manipur Violence,’ ‘Shameful,’ and ‘Enough is Enough’ trending on Twitter. People are demanding swift action against the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of the main accused in the rape case.

Advertisement

As the nation stands united in condemning this horrifying act, many are hoping for justice to be served promptly and for measures to be taken to prevent such atrocities from happening in the future.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Akshay Kumar and Mudassar Aziz Team Up for “Perfect Strangers” Remake The film is a remake of the Italian comedy-drama "Perfect Strangers." It...