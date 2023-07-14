Alia Bhatt is the first female actor to appear in YRF’s Spy Franchise

Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is ready to make history as the first female lead in a film from Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, according to Variety. The film’s production, in which Bhatt will play a “super agent,” is set to begin in 2024.

According to Variety, “Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further.”

Aditya Chopra’s spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with “Ek Tha Tiger” in 2012 and ending with “Tiger Zinda Hai” in 2017.

The universe was expanded with the release of “War” in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The franchise’s most recent entry, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has become the greatest Indian hit of the year, generating $130 million. The four films have grossed around $300 million in total.

“Tiger 3,” the latest episode in the spy world, is set to be released in November during the Diwali festival holiday season. The film “Tiger vs Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will begin production in January 2024. Ayan Mukerji, the director of “Brahmastra,” will helm “War 2.”