Ambanis to Buy Alia Bhatt’s Brand for Rs 300 Crore

Alia Bhatt has not only mesmerized audiences with her versatile performances but has also made a mark as an entrepreneur. In 2020, she ventured into the business world by launching Ed-a-Mamma, a kids’ clothing brand. Ed-a-Mamma aimed to fill the gap in the market for high-quality, affordable, and sustainable clothing options for children. The brand primarily operated online, gaining popularity among consumers and celebrities alike.

Exciting news has now emerged, as Mukesh Ambani’s prestigious firm has shown keen interest in acquiring Alia Bhatt’s brand. The potential acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma is seen as a strategic move by Mukesh and Isha Ambani, further strengthening their presence in the flourishing children’s wear segment. Targeting children aged 4-12, with a recent expansion into infant clothing, Ed-a-Mamma has gained substantial market value. Talks between the parties are reaching their final stages, and a deal is expected to be finalized within the next 7-10 days. The proposed acquisition is estimated to be in the range of INR 300-350 Crore, valuing the brand significantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Amidst these developments, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar. The movie, featuring notable actors including Ranveer Singh, holds great anticipation among fans.

The potential acquisition of Alia Bhatt’s brand by Mukesh Ambani highlights the entrepreneurial success of the acclaimed actress and the Ambani family’s strategic vision for expansion in the children’s wear market.

