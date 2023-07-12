New York Marine and General Insurance Co. filed lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Amber Heard has requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit as ‘there is nothing left to dispute’.

She has claimed that the insurance company offered to cover her legal expenses.

It has been a year since Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a big court case where they accused each other of saying bad things about each other.

The jury decided that Heard had to pay a lot of money to Depp, but later they agreed on a smaller amount and settled the case.