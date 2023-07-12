Advertisement
Amber Heard in conflict with insurance company over Johnny Depp’s verdict

Amber Heard in conflict with insurance company over Johnny Depp’s verdict

  • New York Marine and General Insurance Co. filed lawsuit against Amber Heard.
  • Amber Heard has requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit as ‘there is nothing left to dispute’.
  • She has claimed that the insurance company offered to cover her legal expenses. 
It has been a year since Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a big court case where they accused each other of saying bad things about each other.

The jury decided that Heard had to pay a lot of money to Depp, but later they agreed on a smaller amount and settled the case.

Even though Amber Heard’s court case with Johnny Depp is finished, she is still dealing with another legal battle connected to that case. Here’s what you need to know about it.

In July 2022, Amber Heard’s insurance company, New York Marine and General Insurance Co, sued her shortly after the defamation trial ended. Following the Johnny Depp defamation verdict, Heard requested that her insurance company pay a part of the verdict.

According to New York Marine and General Insurance Co., Amber Heard had a $1 million insurance policy that included coverage for defamation, but there were specific conditions for that coverage.

The insurance company stated that they would not be responsible if Heard had intentionally engaged in wrongful behavior, and the jury had already found that her actions were both malicious and intentional.

Amber Heard has responded to New York Marine and General Insurance Co.’s argument by filing a countersuit. She has claimed that the insurance company offered to cover her legal expenses, up to $1 million, without any limitations.

